Mylab Discovery Solutions to foray into vaccine, therapeutics

Mylab is only present in the diagnostics segment with its molecular, serological, immunology testing solutions and equipment in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics, animal and food safety.

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday announced its foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment. Hasmukh Rawal, managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said they would start with Covid-19 vaccines and then venture into other areas of biologics and therapeutics. Rawal wanted Mylab to be part of the test to treatment space in the healthcare segment.

Mylab is is among the largest Indian manufacturers of Covid testing kits. Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla came in as an investor in Mylab in April 2020.