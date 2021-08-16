MyDentalPlan: Leading dental care with tech & innovation

Mohendar Narula

Good oral hygiene is the window to good overall health – and it should be accessible and affordable for everyone. However, the dental care market in India has been highly unorganised and more than 80% clinics are standalone centres. Owing to the gaps between the dental health services and awareness towards oral hygiene, there is a mere 2% penetration of dental care as opposed to nearly 80% in the USA.

It is to address this need gap, that MyDentalPlan was founded in the year 2015. It is spearheaded by three Indian dentists, and its mission is to improve the quality of dental care in India while delivering affordable and standardised dental services to all age groups. “Today, MyDentalPlan operates at the intersection of healthcare and technology— delivering operational transformation, end-to-end consumer experience, and effective and informed dental care that makes it a preferred choice for India’s finest dentists and consumers alike,” says its founder, Mohendar Narula. MyDentalPlan aspires to offer not only curative treatment but preventive dental solutions as the company believes that it is its responsibility to improve access to dental care among all sections of the society.

In just six years of operations, MyDentalPlan has expanded its business to pan-India level and it has a constantly growing network. The brand is currently present in more than 180 cities. MyDentalPlan having established its presence in the business-to-business sector in this short span of time aims to grow the market further.

“We are working with a growing network of more than 1,200 dental clinics that are carefully audited over 80 checkpoints and brought on board only after they meet requisite quality and hygiene standards, and agree to a uniform pricing model,” says Narula.

On the supply side, MyDentalPlan is working with a growing network of more than 4,000 dentists. These dentists strive to provide high quality, safe dental solutions to the masses all across India. The company has also secured a seed funding of $700,000 (about Rs 5 crore) from Safe Planet Medicare LLP to foray into the retail business.

According to Narula, technology enables MyDentalPlan to achieve scale to take its services to areas where otherwise it would be economically unviable. “We are an IT-enabled dental care company with a countrywide presence. We offer in-clinic dental care solutions, online dental services, customised treatments and plans, dental treatment financing, and are also at the forefront of enabling dental insurance in India— making it a one-stop solution for all dental problems,” he adds.

Going forward, MyDentalPlan plans to increase the footprint to 250 cities. It is also looking to empanel 4,000 dental clinics by the end of this financial year and is on track to serve more than 2,00,000 customers this year.

“This will be a five-fold growth over our previous year. Over the last year, we grew 5X as a business,” says Narula. “Additionally, we look forward to collaborating with many more businesses centred around healthcare, wellness and insurance as we are already servicing such clients.”

KEY FOCUS AREAS

Be the centre of the Indian dental market and expand the market

Drive dental insurance in the Indian dental domain

Significantly push the preventive oral healthcare services in dentistry

Sensitise people towards oral hygiene and their linkages to general health