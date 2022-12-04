Music to your ears and health

A simple search for meditation or calming music on the video sharing platform YouTube brings about hundreds of results for ‘432 Hz’. These soothing instrumental music videos are often coupled with equally calming visuals.

So, what exactly is it? ‘432 Hz’ is one of the many ‘solfeggio frequencies’ that refer to specific tones of sound helping with and promoting various aspects of body and mind health. It is believed that these frequencies have been used since ancient times for healing and meditation and also for attaining states of altered consciousness. Chants in these frequencies are also believed to give enhanced spiritual experiences as these frequencies resonate with the different chakras or energy centres in our body through vibrations.

Apart from 432 Hz, frequencies like 174 Hz, 285 Hz, 396 Hz, 417 Hz, 528 Hz, 639 Hz, 741 Hz and 852 Hz are also known to be solfeggio frequencies. According to popular claims, 285 Hz frequency helps in wound healing and tissue regeneration, 396 Hz helps in releasing feelings of guilt and fear, 432 Hz helps in balancing mind and body, 741 Hz helps in cleansing body and mind, 852 Hz helps in connecting with intuition and so on.

“432 Hz frequency is believed to calm a person and provide a strong relaxation sense. This solfeggio (an exercise in singing using sol-fa syllables) frequency has been said to be a therapeutic frequency because it lowers blood pressure, heart rate, anxiety and improves sleep quality. This frequency plays a role in meditation, ensuring that the brain is attuned for the general well-being of a person,” explains Dr Manjistha Baruah, senior consultant – ENT, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, Bengaluru, adding: “Our brain is influenced by music, which has a positive impact on some biological processes like blood pressure, heart rate and anxiety levels. Frequencies make up music and our emotions and the brain’s reactions will be impacted by the frequencies in a track.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, music in general or sound therapy can prove to be an exercise for the brain as it stimulates the brain and keeps it engaged throughout the aging process. It can also reduce anxiety, blood pressure, and pain as well as improve sleep quality, mood, mental alertness and memory.

Dr Subrata Das, senior consultant – Internal Medicine and Diabetology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “Sound therapy is also called receptive music therapy in which the patient or any participant can listen to music, either vocal or instrumental, of a certain frequency for treating physical and mental conditions. It can sometimes be used for a longer period of time with the basic intent of benefitting therapeutically.”

However, talking about solfeggio frequency sounds, scientifically more evidence is needed to support the claims. Recently, a TikTok video went viral claiming that 741 Hz could help in ‘body regeneration’, ‘removing toxins’, and ‘removing negativity’. However, researchers say that there is no evidence that this or any other frequency has an effect on the body. In fact, many may term it as ‘pseudoscience’.

According to Health Feedback, a worldwide network of scientists sorting fact from fiction in health and medical media coverage, body detoxification is a claim in pseudoscience and no sound therapy or diet processes can actually detoxify the body except the liver and kidneys that break down and remove toxins.

Health Feedback adds, “There are many claims about specific frequencies having vague, mystical healing powers. These are often combined with conspiracy theories alleging that these frequencies were suppressed by authorities or appealing to the idea of rediscovering supposed ancient wisdom based on no evidence.”