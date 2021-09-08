Mumbai’s first robotic knee replacement center launched by The Knee Clinic at ACI-Cumballa Hill Hospital

From Left to Right - Gaurish Kenkre, Pandurang Sakpal, Dr Ramakant Deshpande, Arvind Sawant, Ashutosh Shah, Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Prachi, Karnam Malleswari- India's first olympic medalist, Dr Miten Sheth, Taher Shabbir, Sunil Shinde and Dr Jagdish Kulkarni

In order to provide the latest evidence-based treatment for knee replacement surgery, the Knee Clinic at ACI-Cumballa Hill Hospital recently announced the launch of Mumbai district’s first Robotic Knee Replacement Center equipped with the NAVIO-CORI Robotics platform.

Present at the Launch event were Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Karnam Malleswari, India’s first Olympic medallist in weightlifting amongst others.

The NAVIO-CORI Robotics platform is one of the foremost healthcare innovations of this decade, heralding a new era for knee replacement surgery.

Strongly believing that this is the future of knee surgery, Dr. Miten Sheth, MS, DNB (Orthopaedics) Knee Surgeon, said “I am happy that we have taken the initiative to launch a dedicated facility for robotics-assisted knee surgeries and I am sure that this will help patients recover faster with reduced pain, less blood loss and a shorter hospital stay. Traditionally, knee replacement surgery has always depended either on the surgeon’s judgement or a computer for planning. Robotic Knee Replacements are set to change the paradigm by offering robotics assistance for both planning and execution of the surgery.”

Expressing her views, Kishori Pednekar, Mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, “I am delighted to be a part of such an initiative and witness innovative advancements in the healthcare space. For a dynamic country like ours, it is imperative for such technological advancements and growth. I wish the team of Knee Clinic the very best and hope they serve as many people as they can in our country.”

Talking about the importance of technology in sports medicine, Karnam Malleswari, India’s first Olympic medallist in weightlifting said, “The sporting ecosystem has positively changed for better as accessibility, affordability and availability is more compared to our times.

As the Founder and Chairperson of Karnam Malleswari Foundation, I believe that we should encourage more such technological revolutions and address the challenges of sports injuries for athletes. The positive social impact of promoting and establishing such services especially for the rural and underprivileged community and athletes at grassroot levels is endless. We can aim at an enhanced reach with the right collaborations with non-profit organisations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, educating athletes about injury prevention and treatment. Let us work together to improve healthcare reach to the Indian sporting ecosystem with technology and let the best treatment transcend social and economic barriers.”