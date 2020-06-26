Unlocking Mumbai: You can avail these services from Sunday

Apart from making prior appointment compulsory in containment zones, the government has only permitted select services which include hair cut, dyeing of hair, waxing, and threading only.

Mumbai Lockdown Relaxation from Sunday: Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state by Coronavirus, has allowed the opening of salons, barber shops and beauty parlors from Sunday. In a formal order released by the state Chief Secretary, the government also enumerated the guidelines and safety standards which should be strictly adhered to by the owners of the businesses. Apart from making prior appointment compulsory in containment zones, the government has only permitted select services which include hair cut, dyeing of hair, waxing, and threading only.

The government has also expressly prohibited any skin related services like facial, massage etcetera.

Skin related services will not be permitted presently and the business owners will also have to prominently display the list of permitted activities, the government order read. The order has also asked the employers to wear the protective gear mandatorily including gloves, masks and aprons on their body.

Apart from wearing the protective gear while serving the customers, the government order has also made sanitisation of the chair and all common areas compulsory to prevent the spread of the virus.

While the chair should be sanitised after each service, all the common areas must be cleaned and properly sanitised every two hours, the government order said. Disposable items which include towels, napkins and others must be mandatorily changed before each service while non-disposable items including the tools must be sanitised before each service.

Barring the prior-appointment clause which has been inserted for containment zones in the state, all the conditions will apply throughout the state. In non-containment zones in the state, salons and barber shops will not have to give prior appointments.

The decision to allow the opening of salons and beauty parlors was taken despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state due to the dire financial state of people employed in the sector. More than 1.47 lakh cases have been traced with close to 7000 casualties due to Coronavirus in the state.