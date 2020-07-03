Mumbai Thane lockdown news, Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Total lockdown begins today in parts of state

Mumbai Thane Maharashtra lockdown news coronavirus COVID-19 cases latest updates: 10-day lockdown begins today. (Representative image by Reuters)

Mumbai Thane Maharashtra lockdown news coronavirus COVID-19 cases latest updates: Maharashtra government has enforced a 10-day total lockdown in parts of the state even as the state recorded the highest one-day increase in coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally to 1.86 lakh. A 10-day total lockdown is beginning today in Thane district. Already complete lockdown has been enforced in Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, and Thane Municipal Corporation. Section 144 continues in Mumbai even as strict traffic rules have been imposed in Maharashtra capital. Maharashtra continues to remain India’s worst coronavirus affected state.

Thane lockdown news, rules, timings, What’s allowed, What’s not allowed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has announced a complete lockdown starting today in Thane district. The authorities are allowing certain activities and prohibited others. Medical emergencies and essential services have been exempted from the lockdown. Essential goods are allowed for movement. Medical shops, Banks, ATMs, India Post, internet, and data services are allowed. Milk and dairy items can be delivered at home between 5 am to 10 am. Vegetables, food grains, meat, fish, bakery items are allowed for home delivery between 9 am to 11 pm.

However, transport services such as Inter-city buses, taxis, and app-based cabs and inter-city buses are not allowed. Non-essential services and movement vehicles other than medical and essential travel have been prohibited.

Maharashtra has reported 6,330 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the worst single-day for the state. The state has recorded 125 new COVID-19 deaths. The coronavirus case tally in the state stands at 1,86,626 and the death toll is 8,178, as per the state health official. Maharashtra capital Mumbai is still India’s second-worst COVID19 hit city after Delhi. The financial capital of India has recorded 1,554 new coronavirus cases and 125 fresh COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Mumbai’s coronavirus tally is 80,262 and the death toll is 4,686, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) statement. Mumbai’s biggest hotspot Dharavi has reported 19 new Coronavirus cases as the total COVID19 cases in the city’s biggest slum sprawl touched 2,301.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has ramped up the COVID-19 testing process as the state has now tested over 10 lakh samples for coronavirus. Till July 2, Maharashtra conducted 10,20,368 Covid-19 coronavirus tests. As many as 1,01,172 lakh people have been treated and discharged so far in the state.