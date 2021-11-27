Mumbai reports 214 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 2,254

The data also showed Mumbai had 16 sealed buildings currently but no containment zone since mid-August.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 214 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,62,399 and the toll to 16,326, a civic official said. This was the second consecutive day when the metropolis reported more than 200 cases.

The discharge of 296 people increased the recovery count to 7,41,253, which is 97 per cent of the tally of the infections, leaving Mumbai with 2,254 active cases, the official said.

The city’s caseload doubling time is 2,711 days and the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.03 per cent between November 20 and November 26, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

With 35,692 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Mumbai went up to 1,23,36,270, it revealed.

The data also showed Mumbai had 16 sealed buildings currently but no containment zone since mid-August.