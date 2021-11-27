  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai reports 214 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 2,254

By: |
November 27, 2021 7:57 PM

The discharge of 296 people increased the recovery count to 7,41,253, which is 97 per cent of the tally of the infections, leaving Mumbai with 2,254 active cases, the official said.

The data also showed Mumbai had 16 sealed buildings currently but no containment zone since mid-August.The data also showed Mumbai had 16 sealed buildings currently but no containment zone since mid-August.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 214 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 7,62,399 and the toll to 16,326, a civic official said. This was the second consecutive day when the metropolis reported more than 200 cases.

The discharge of 296 people increased the recovery count to 7,41,253, which is 97 per cent of the tally of the infections, leaving Mumbai with 2,254 active cases, the official said.

Related News

The city’s caseload doubling time is 2,711 days and the average growth rate of cases stood at 0.03 per cent between November 20 and November 26, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

With 35,692 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Mumbai went up to 1,23,36,270, it revealed.

The data also showed Mumbai had 16 sealed buildings currently but no containment zone since mid-August.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Mumbai reports 214 COVID-19 cases 4 deaths active tally now 2254
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1New COVID-19 Omicron variant in ‘fluid motion’; in ‘very active’ communication with SAfrica colleagues: Dr Fauci
2Why not Nu or Xi? As Omicron Covid variant hits global headlines, Twitter dissects WHO’s naming game
3South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron