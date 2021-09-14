Mumbai records 305 dengue cases so far this year; 85 in September

The civic body in an advisory said all precautions must be taken to prevent indoor breeding of mosquitoes. (Representative image)

Mumbai has reported 305 cases of dengue since January 2021, including 85 this month, as per a civic report released on Tuesday.

During the entire last year, the Maharashtra capital had reported 129 dengue cases, it said.

So far, no death due to the mosquito-borne disease has been reported this year, while there were three fatalities in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its report.

There were 85 dengue cases in Mumbai between September 1 and 12 this year, while 144 cases were reported last month, it said.

According to the civic report, most of the 85 fresh cases of the disease are reported from three civic wards – E (comprising Byculla, Chinchpokali, Agripada), G-South (Dadar-East, Sion-East, Matunga, Antop Hill) and G-North (Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim).

The BMC report also said that the civic body’s pest control department inspected 4,46,077 houses and detected and destroyed 4,108 mosquito-breeding spots as a preventive measure against the disease.

The civic body in an advisory said all precautions must be taken to prevent indoor breeding of mosquitoes.

It also asked people to keep their surroundings clean, and dispose of old articles like tins, thermocol boxes, coconut shells, tyres and other such items.

The BMC said it recently deployed drones to destroy mosquito-breeding spots in the city.