Mumbai records 2,877 coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise since pandemic started

March 18, 2021 9:59 PM

On October 7, Mumbai had reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the first infection in the city came to light on March 11, 2020.

This is the third  time when single-day cases have surpassed the 2,800-mark.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded its highest one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3,52,835, civic officials said.

With eight fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the country’s financial capital increased to 11,555.

Also, this is the third  time when single-day cases have surpassed the 2,800-mark.

As many as 23,402 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of tests to 36,37,790.

