Mumbai logs 96 COVID-19 cases, lowest after April 17, 2020

With the addition of fresh cases, the tally of infections in Mumbai rose to 10,55,657 and the COVID-19 death toll to 16,476, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Mumbai on Monday reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise after April 17, 2020, and one fatality due to coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.

Generally, the city reports fewer cases on Mondays due to less number of tests conducted on Sundays.

A total of 16,476 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,60,45,437.

On Sunday, the city had logged 167 coronavirus cases and zero fatalities.

Around 82 per cent or 79 of fresh 96 patients are asymptomatic, it said.

The case positivity rate of Mumbai now stands at 0.58 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 1,415 active COVID-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, only 17 patients were hospitalised for COVID-19 and only four of them are on oxygen support. Only 807 of the total 36,308 hospital beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients in the city, the bulletin said.

With 188 more patients being discharged from hospitals, the number of recoveries in Mumbai went up to 10,34,681.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent, while the rate of doubling of cases has crossed 3,000 days to 3,313 days.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between February 14 to February 20 stood at 0.02 per cent, the bulletin said.

Mumbai has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for more than a week.

Mumbai had reported the highest 20,971 cases on January 7 this year during the third wave, which according to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal started on December 21, 2021.

Last year, Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 cases on April 4. The city had recorded the highest 90 fatalities on May 1, 2021.