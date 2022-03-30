Mumbai logs 38 new COVID-19 cases; no new death for 3rd day, active tally below 300

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 38 new cases of coronavirus, but no fresh death linked to the infection was registered for the third day in a row, the city civic body said.



With this, the tally of overall coronavirus infections rose to 10,57,953, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,559, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) bulletin said.



A day ago, the financial capital had reported 36 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.



In March, out of 30 days so far, the city has witnessed zero fatalities on 26 days. Also, the daily COVID-19 cases are below the 100-mark since March 2.



With 57 more patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries jumped to 10,38,092, leaving the city with 292 active cases, the bulletin said.



Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate was 98 per cent, while positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.003 per cent, it said.



In the last 24 hours, 12,823 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,66,07,311, the BMC said.



Notably, Mumbai’s case doubling rate has dropped below the 15,000-day mark (14,433) after rising above 20,000 days earlier this month.



The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 23 and March 29 stood at 0.005 per cent, as per the bulletin.



The BMC said 34 of the 38 new COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic and four of them were hospitalized and only one of them was put on oxygen support.



Only 14 of the total 26,228 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.



The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since the last several weeks.



On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021.