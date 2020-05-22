Mumbai Lockdown 4.0 comes into effect today; What is allowed, what is not; details

With these guidelines, the state hopes to curb the high number of cases that have been surfacing in the state.

Mumbai lockdown 4.0: What is permitted in Mumbai till May 31? The Maharashtra government had on Tuesday announced the new guidelines for the state coming into effect on Friday as part of the fourth leg of the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. However, this time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not released any special guidelines for the capital city. These guidelines will stay in effect till May 31, when the fourth phase of lockdown is scheduled to end.

Even as lockdown restrictions are being eased in a phased manner all over the country, Maharashtra has not allowed for any relaxations, keeping in view the fact that the state has the most number of coronavirus cases in the country, accounting for over one-third of the cases.

Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed in Mumbai from Friday, May 22?

The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region has been classified as a red zone, and so it has strict guidelines that need to be followed.

Like previous lockdowns, the state is not allowing for any domestic or international air travel, except for flight operations either required for medical purposes or for purposes announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Similarly, metro services are still prohibited, and schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Restaurants, hotels and hospitality services will only be allowed to operate either for home delivery or for those serving essential services or stranded citizens.

No swimming pools, gyms, shopping malls, theatres or cinema halls will be allowed to operate and no large gatherings or religious congregations will be allowed.

Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am will be prohibited unless for essential reasons.

People aged above 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years of age and those with comorbidities should remain at home, unless required for essential or medical purposes.

The essential shops which were allowed to remain open shall be allowed to continue operations.

All those establishments, like shops, malls, industries, which were not allowed to open earlier, would be allowed to open in red zones between 9 am and 5 pm, but only for upkeep and maintenance and for protection against upcoming monsoon, and not for commercial or production purposes.

Essential and non-essential items and material will be allowed to be delivered via e-commerce platforms.

Industrial units which were earlier allowed to operate shall continue to do so.

Construction sites will be allowed to operate like earlier.

Taxis or cab aggregators and rickshaws would not be permitted to operate, while four wheelers can be used for essential purposes. However, they should only have one drive and two other passengers. Two-wheelers should only be used for essential purposes, with only one rider.

Apart from this, all essential services would be allowed to operate as needed. All other activities which had been allowed earlier will be permitted to continue, but all private offices will remain shut.

The guidelines urge employers and district authorities to motivate as many people as possible to download the Aarogya Setu app.

Apart from that, all the national directives will remain in force.

