Mumbai gears up for third Covid-19 wave; plans to set up crèches and child Covid care facilities

With a substantial rise in Coronavirus cases and a third wave expected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is gearing up to set up a paediatric Covid care facility along with a crèche network for children in the city. The idea is to ensure that the kids whose parents are admitted in Covid-19 centres for treatment are being taken care of. Experts have warned of a third Covid-19 wave that is likely to impact children.

A report by The IE citing BMC officials noted that going forward, there will be a dedicated paediatric Covid ward for children who are below the age of 12 years. The ward is expected to be completed in the next two months, at NESCO Jumbo Covid Centre in Goregaon East. This Mumbai facility will be having 700 beds and 300 will be used for paediatric care, the report said. Additionally,a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as well as Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) having 25 beds each will also be included here.

Around 350 beds combined in paediatric, NICU and PICU wards will be arranged for mothers whose children will be treated at the facility. The officials claimed that this could be the country’s first ward dedicated to paediatric Covid-19 facility. The decision was made at a meeting between BMC officials and state guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray where bracing the third covid wave was discussed. BMC is also set to consult with pediatricians before the facility is set up.

It is to note that in the first wave, adults were most affected and in the ongoing second wave, many young adults and children have been found positive for Covid-19. The report said that the anticipated third wave in July this year can be challenging for children. Therefore, the officials are working to set up the facility by July after taking suggestions from leading paediatricians as well as members of the state Covid task force.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also instructed state officials that they need to prepare paediatric wards highlighting that the third wave is expected to impact more children.

Meanwhile, the BMC is looking at setting up a crèche network for single mothers as well as working couples who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and need someone else to take care of their children.