Mumbai: Double vaccine jab not mandatory to enter theatres, colleges to reopen with 50% attendance

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued standard operating procedures ahead of the proposed reopening of colleges and theatres. The civic body has permitted multiplexes and single-screen theatres, auditoriums, and drama theatres to reopen from October 22 with 50% seating.

In its latest order, issued on Monday, Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal told The Indian Express that the civic body would implement the state government’s guidelines for reopening of theatres and auditoriums until further orders.

The state government has not made double Covid-19 vaccination mandatory to enter theatres. It will permit entry upon showing a “safe status” on the Aarogya Setu app.

Double vaccination, however, is mandatory for staff members such as ushers, cleaners, food court employees. Actors and artistes staging live performances will also have to complete their vaccination course to be eligible.

Additionally, the civic body said colleges in Mumbai would reopen with 50% student attendance from October 20. In its Monday notification, the BMC said all colleges would have to follow the SOPs issued by Mumbai University. These included staggered lecture timings, vaccination, and social distancing.

The civic body has also advised colleges to contact local ward officers and arrange vaccination drives for students and staff members yet to get one or both doses.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest caseload among all Indian states since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in India early last year with nearly 6.6 million cases. It has also reported the highest death toll at nearly 1.4 lakh.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 371 Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking its total tally past the 7.5-lakh mark. The total fatalities in Mumbai are at 16,184. It has 5,723 active cases.

The country’s financial capital has managed to vaccinate 97% of the eligible adult population with the first dose, while 55% have received both doses. Mumbai administered 79,692 doses on Monday.