Mumbai COVID-19 cases: Second sero survey to begin from August 13; details

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Once a city with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the growth rate in the city is becoming steady. In order to map the Coronavirus exposure in the city, sero-survey is being conducted for the second time. The first survey was conducted in July this year where 6,936 people gave their blood samples. The survey indicated that 40.5 per cent people had developed IgG antibodies against the novel Coronavirus infection. The rate was as high as 57 per cent in slums and 16 per cent in the non-slum areas. The idea is to study the current situation of Coronavirus transmission since then, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the survey will be conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the three wards- Chembur (M-West ward), Dahisar (R-north), and Matunga (F-North ward). The first survey was also conducted in these three wards. With this, the exposure rate of the virus can be checked if it has remained constant or increased in the last one month. In the first survey, it was also found the women were more exposed to COVID-19 infection when compared to men.

Further, survey findings will help determine the policy framing in order to lift the lockdown and focus on resumption of operations in the city. It will also highlight whether Coronavirus transmission has increased in non-slums areas or not. Fatality rate will also be looked at in these areas after the survey. The report citing Dr Ullas Kolthur, professor in TIFR, said that after the Janmashtami festival, seo-survey for COVID-19 infection will begin. This time, 6,500 people who are different from those selected in the first survey will be chosen.

Apart from this, the team at TIFR will also study how long the developed antibodies can provide immunity to people. The expected time to conduct the survey is two weeks and additional one week for analysis.