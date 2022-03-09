Mumbai Coronavirus Update: City records 54 COVID-19 cases, no death

There are no sealed buildings or containment zones in the city at present

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 54 new coronavirus cases and zero pandemic-related fatalities.

The caseload of the country’s financial capital rose to 10,57,070, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,692, a civic official said.

As many as 100 persons recovered from the infection during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 10,37,074.

There are 421 active cases in the city now.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data update showed that 14,071 samples were examined since previous evening, which took the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai to 1,63,30,160.

