Mumbai Coronavirus update: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 8 months, BMC may shut treatment facilities

Coronavirus Covid cases in Mumbai: In positive news for Mumbai, the active Coronavirus cases tally has come down below 10,000-mark for the first time in eight months. The capital of Maharashtra recorded 795 new Covid-19 cases taking the active Coronavirus tally to 6,858. Mumbai’s total Coronavirus cases tally stood at 2,84,404. A total of 12 Covid 19 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,007. While Mumbai’s present active Coronavirus cases tally was 6,858, it stood at 12,926 two days back. In two days the active Coronavirus cases tally came down by half.

While Mumbai is witnessing a steady decline in the Coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were mulling to conduct a review process in the January first week. They will look into the possibility of closing down large treatment facilities that were set up exclusively for Coronavirus infected patients. While such facility at Woli has already been shut, treatment facilities in Bandra Kurla Complex, Dahisar, and Mulund remain operational to date, according to the Indian Express report.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani has claimed that even if there is a second wave of Coronavirus infections, it would be less severe than the first wave. He also assured that civic bodies will have the capacity to resume the operation at those treatment facilities within 48 hours if required, the IE report says.

Mumbai has registered a recovery rate of 93 per cent. Only 26.8 per cent of the total beds have been occupied by Covid-19 patients. At present, there are 391 containment zones in Mumbai slums and chawls.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Covid cases

Maharashtra has recorded 4,304 new COVID19 cases, 95 deaths, and 4,678 recoveries or discharges in the last 24 hours. Total Coronavirus cases tally in the state are 18,80,893, total recoveries were 17,69,897, the death toll was 48,434 and the total active Coronavirus cases were 61,454.

India Coronavirus Covid cases

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 24,010 new COVID-19 cases, 355 Coronavirus deaths. With these, the total Coronavirus cases tally in India rose to 99,56,557, and the death toll stood at 1,44,451. There are 3,22,366 active Coronavirus cases in India and 94,89,740 Covid-19 infected patients have been recovered, according to the Union Health Ministry.