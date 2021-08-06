MUHS, Nashik gets affiliation to conduct fellowship course in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies

Stem cell-based regenerative and cellular medicine can be used to regenerate and repair diseased or damaged tissues in people.

To address the education and training gaps in area of regenerative medicine, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik has been granted first affiliation to conduct a fellowship course in regenerative medicine and stem cell-based therapies on research basis at Dr. Mahajan’s Hospital and Stem Rx Bioscience Solution Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai.

The two year fellowship course in regenerative medicine includes subjects like FDA regulations, ethics, emerging technologies in stem cell, pre-clinical studies, mesenchymal stem cell isolation and transplantation among others.

But at present, there is not a single academic medical fellowship training program that specifically equips physicians for understanding and training in basic research of cell biology and future application of therapy on the basis of regenerative medicines.

MD/MS/M.Ch/DM/DNB qualified Surgeons / Physicians / Super specialists from allopathy, undergraduate or postgraduate medical degree equivalent recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) is the eligibility criteria for the admission. Candidates should have six months of basic molecular biological background in basic research.

This basic research in molecular biological of human body science has been introduced for the first time in India to give research background to qualified physicians and surgeons to practice medicine.

Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher, StemRx Bioscience Solutions Pvt Ltd, Navi Mumbai said, “With changing times, the pattern, types and severity of diseases has also changed. In fact, these patients become resistant to conventional medical treatments after a while, which ultimately affects their quality of life. Thus, the need of the hour is to research novel technologies that can help to identify robust therapeutic protocols for the future.”

Dr. Mahajan added, “This fellowship course has been designed to ensure that qualified individuals get the required theoretical training as well as practical exposure to learn the intricacies of research in the field of regenerative medicine. Through this, the candidates will be able to pursue their own research in this field and contribute to the ever-increasing need for novel therapeutic technologies. It would improve the practice of regenerative and cellular medicine and hopefully obviate the need for regulatory action in some cases.”