MTaI urges govt to include medical technology workforce for COVID-19 vaccination

Include medical technology workforce for vaccination, says MTai.

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents leading research-based medical technology companies, on Tuesday urged the government to include medical technology sector workforce in the target list of beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination due to the critical nature of their work.

The medical technology workforce has been working round the clock in the current pandemic times, similar to hospital personnel, it noted. “We are happy to note that more than 1 crore people have already been vaccinated which includes hospital staff and other frontline workers. It is, however, pertinent to note that MedTech executives are part of frontline team that is battling against the pandemic,” MTaI Chairman & Director General Pavan Choudary said in a statement.

These executives visit operation theaters and emergency rooms and other facilities in hospitals daily as part of the procedure and demonstration teams, he added. “Due to the nature of their jobs, these frontline MedTech workers may even be more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus than some of the other beneficiary groups chosen for the vaccination drive (eg security staff in hospitals), as they work in environments where the treatment of COVID patients is actually happening,” Choudary said.

MTaI Director Sanjay Bhutani said the frontline MedTech workers are involved in the timely servicing of equipment such as X-RAY, MRI machines installed across the country. They also assist clinicians/nursing staff in ICU that are treating COVID patients by installing, servicing patients monitors, ventilators and other life-saving equipment.

“Considering the type of jobs that they perform, including them in the target priority list of beneficiaries should not just be something that is considered at our request but it should be a natural next step in the inclusion mechanism of the government to keep the healthcare machinery running,” he added.

Their inclusion for COVID-19 vaccination will go a long way in rejuvenating the faith and morale of the industry, knowing that the government has rightly recognised their efforts and essential nature of their jobs, Bhutani said