Motivate people around you, says PM Modi as his mother Heeraben receives her first Covid dose

Heeraben lives in Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, the younger brother of the prime minister. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 95-year-old mother Heeraben today received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi shared the information on the microblogging site Twitter. While sharing it, he urged people to motivate eligible people around them to get inoculated. “Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine,” he tweeted.

Heeraben lives in Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, the younger brother of the prime minister. So far around 17.13 lakh people, including those over 60 years of age, have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat.

She got inoculated during the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country which began on March 1. In this phase, people above the age of 60 years or those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, PM Modi too received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was administered the first dose at Delhi’s premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences. He was administered indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Bharat Biotech collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop this vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that six states account for around 86 per cent of new coronavirus cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, a total of 22,854 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the said period. The six states are – Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Punjab, and Gujarat. The maximum number of cases, around 60 per cent, has been reported from Maharashtra.