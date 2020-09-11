MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests positive for COVID-19

“I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. (Representative image)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday but was asymptomatic and “doing fine”. “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors.

Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms,” he tweeted.

The 65-year old Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka said he was asymptomatic.