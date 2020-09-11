MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests positive for COVID-19

Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he tweeted.
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday but was asymptomatic and “doing fine”. “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors.
Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms,” he tweeted.
The 65-year old Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka said he was asymptomatic.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.