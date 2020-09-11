  • MORE MARKET STATS

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi tests positive for COVID-19

September 11, 2020 6:38 PM

Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," he tweeted.

"I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. (Representative image)“I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. (Representative image)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday but was asymptomatic and “doing fine”. “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors.

The 65-year old Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka said he was asymptomatic.

