Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff

By:
September 18, 2020 1:38 PM

A member of Parliament can undergo RT-PCR? test as many times he or she likes. Journalists covering the Monsoon session from press galleries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also have the option to undergo the RT-PCR test which is valid for 72 hours.

Journalists covering the Monsoon session from press galleries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also have the option to undergo the RT-PCR test which is valid for 72 hours. (Photo source: PTI)

Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are undergoing RT-PCR test on regular intervals on a voluntary basis, said a senior Parliament official.



Since the report of the much reliable RT-PCR takes time, antigen test has been made mandatory on a daily basis.
Government officials accompanying their respective ministers during bill discussions also have to show a negative report of?RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours of their visit to the complex.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel have tested positive for COVID-19. Both had attended the ongoing session which began on September 14.

Several MPs had tested positive for COVID-19 around the time the session began and they were advised not to attend proceedings.

