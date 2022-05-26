Monkeypox not as contagious as COVID-19: Expert

Amid the Monkeypox outbreak which has been reported in nearly 20 countries, no suspected cases of the disease have been detected in India so far. According to a health expert on Wednesday, Monkeypox is not as contagious as COVID-19 which wreaked havoc across the world. “Monkeypox is not as contagious or severe as COVID. However, its spread is a matter of concern. No suspect cases have been reported in India so far,” Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, NTAGI, said as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to ANI, Dr. Arora also informed that the Centre has set up a committee for surveillance of Monkeypox cases in India.

“The government has set up an expert committee for surveillance which is similar to that during COVID-19. It is likely to have more severe outcomes in those who are immunocompromised or have other diseases,” Dr Arora said cautioning people not to take it lightly.

He further asked to be vigilant for those travelling from those countries that have reported monkeypox. “We’ll have to be careful about people travelling from outside, particularly from those countries,” he added.

Monkeypox has been reported in 20 countries including the USA, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, and Italy among others. According to reports, this is one of the biggest outbreaks of the virus outside of West Africa.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominantly in central and west Africa. The self-limiting infection lasts two to four weeks and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as a widespread rash on the body.

(With inputs from ANI)