  • MORE MARKET STATS

Monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By: |
April 15, 2021 12:58 PM

In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officials, Thackeray stressed on effective implementation of the measures which came into force at 8 pm and will remain in operation 7 am on May 1.

uddhav thackerayThackeray asked them to keep an eye of marriage ceremonies so that they do not become super-spreading events. (Photo source: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to closely monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the new restrictions, as well as customers, and penalise the violators.

In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officials, Thackeray stressed on effective implementation of the measures which came into force at 8 pm and will remain in operation 7 am on May 1.

Related News

He said officials should ensure that vegetable vendors and grocery shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the “lockdown-like” restrictions, scrupulously follow COVID-19-related norms like social distancing and use of face masks to avoid the infection spread.

“If crowding happens, the officials can shut down the shops,” he said.

Thackeray asked them to keep an eye of marriage ceremonies so that they do not become super-spreading events.

The state has noticed that marriage ceremonies were one of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread.

“The district administration and police should ensure that mistakes committed in the past are not repeated, the chief minister said.

Under the new curbs, only 25 people can attend a marriage.

The state’s COVID-19 task force members stressed on avoiding indiscriminate use of Remdesivir medicine which is causing its shortage.

There should be sensible approach towards the use of Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug, and medical oxygen, they told the meeting.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational, according to a government notification.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the next 15 days, according to the notification.

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate during the period, buyers can not consume food on the street and only takeaway will be available, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US remains non-committal on India’s move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO
2Maharashtra: Double mutants in 61 per cent of 361 Covid samples; civic bodies highlight lack of communication from labs, Centre
3Delhi govt lets private hospitals named ‘COVID facilities’ to keep some beds for non-COVID patients