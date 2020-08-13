Modi govt’s supplies over 3 Crore N95 masks, 1.28 Crore PPEs, 10 Crore HCQ tablets given to states, UTs for free!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a virtual meeting ( File image)

Outlining the steps taken by the central government to aid states and union territories in the fight against coronavirus pandemic since March, the union health ministry has said that the Narendra Modi-led government has sanctioned medical equipment such as N95 masks, PPE kits, and Hydroxychloroquine tablets. The ministry revealed that states, union territories, and central institutions have received more than 3.04 crore N95 masks, 1..28 crore personal protection equipment (PPE) kits 10.83 crore hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets for free.

Additionally, the ministry also said that the central government has delivered 22,533 ventilators that were manufactured in India so far and also helping states and other agencies in the installation and proper functioning of these ventilators that play a key role in saving the lives of people who face breathing difficulty after contracting coronavirus.

The ministry noted that most of the essential medical equipment was initially not manufactured in the country and due to the surge in global demand because the coronavirus outbreak has also hit India, it has led to scarce availability in the foreign markets.

Therefore, the Health Ministry also commended the combined efforts launched by the Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to ramp up their production and manufacturing capabilities in order to facilitate the delivery of essential medical equipment such as PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators, etc., and fulfilling the resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India.’

India on Thursday reported the single-biggest hike for a day so far in terms of the number of new coronavirus with 66,999 cases taking the national tally beyond the 2.3 million-mark. The country also recorded 942 fresh casualties from the coronavirus which has now breached the 47,000-mark at 47,033.