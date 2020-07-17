Modi govt’s boost for Yoga! Ministry of Ayush deploys Yoga instructors for COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Basavaraddi said that these instructors will teach patients yoga every morning for three hours.

Modi govt’s boost for Yoga! Once again, the Modi government has emphasized the importance of practicing old-age Yoga at a time when the country is reeling under the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. This time, the government has taken initiatives to help Coronavirus infected patients. According to a statement by Ishwar V Basavaraddi, director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush, the government has deployed as many as 30 Yoga instructors in COVID-19 centres that are being run by the Delhi government. Basavaraddi said that these instructors will teach patients yoga every morning for three hours. The decision has come as Yoga is known to benefit and strengthen the immune system of people, and strengthening the immune system is a necessity during these times as Coronavirus directly impacts the immune system of people.

Speaking at a webinar arranged by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and Savlon, Ishwar V Basavaraddi said that the Ministry has also undertaken yoga lessons for COVID-19 infected patients in the neighbouring 11 districts. Further, he added that around 500 applications from the Department of Science & Technology have also been sent to them asking the beneficial aspects of yoga, especially for Coronavirus patients. Because of this, he said that the Ministry has taken up three projects with renowned yoga institutes in order to arrive at findings and assess the benefits of Yoga among patients.

He added that the programme is also available for people who have come in contact with any Coronavirus positive patients within their families, or belong to police or medical professions.

Time and again, the Modi-led government has highlighted the need of practising Yoga and staying fit during the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, in an episode of Mann Ki Baat, has urged people to continue doing Yoga and “pranayam” at their houses in order to improve their mental health as well.