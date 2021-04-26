  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi, Biden have telephone conversation: official sources

April 26, 2021 10:22 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said.

us vaccine logjam, supplies of medical vaccine raw material from US< SII< Adar poonawalla, AstraZeneca, Biden administration, vaccination drive in the US, US ban on export of bags, valvesModi,Biden talked on Monday, as per sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening, official sources said. Though the sources did not disclose what the conversation was about, it is expected the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in India.

The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

