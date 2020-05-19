Coronavirus Vaccine testing by Moderna shows positive results; check details

The vaccine has now received the go-ahead for starting the second stage of human trials.

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine trial results: Good news! Biotechnological company Moderna Inc on Monday announced that it received favourable responses in the very early stages of its test for the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. A report by news agency Reuters stated that the experimental vaccine, the first one to be tested in the United States, led to the production of protective antibodies against COVID-19 among a small group of healthy participants.

According to the report, the data is based on the results from eight participants, who were a part of the 45-subject trial which started in March. The vaccine trial by Moderna is among over 100 being developed against the disease which has caused a global health crisis.

In a nutshell, the study showed that the vaccine was safe and led to the development of antibodies among the participants. The analysis showed that those participants who were given a dosage of 100 microgram and those who were administered 25 microgram dose had a higher level of antibodies against COVID-19 than those who recovered from the disease.

The Reuters report quoted infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, Dr Amesh Adalja as saying that while the findings are significant, the first phase of the trial only included eight people. Dr Adalja, who was not involved in the study of the vaccine, further stated that the study was designed for safety and not for efficacy.

He was further quoted as saying that there is possibility for many glitches between this trial and the time when the vaccine is tested for efficacy among a subject group including thousands of people. He added that these results, however, are encouraging.

Moderna in its statement also said that the vaccine seemingly showed a response to the dose administered, as the people who received the 100 mcg dose produced more antibodies than those who were given 25 mcg.

The Reuters report stated that the scientists are still trying to determine the level of antibodies which will turn out to be protective against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, and the duration for which such protection will last.

