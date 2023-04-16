Moderate drinking, wine do more harm than good

Moderate amounts of alcohol daily do not protect against heart disease, nor do they contribute to a longer life, as believed earlier, according to a new analysis of alcohol research. The study, which appeared recently in Jama Network Open, instead found that drinking relatively low levels of alcohol actually increased the risk of death. It also negated the commonly held belief that alcohols like wine are good for health. Red wine has been considered healthy, with high levels of antioxidants.

Talking about clinical observations of liver and other damage associated with even low alcohol consumption, Dr Neerav Goyal, senior consultant, liver transplant, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, says, “Chronic alcohol consumption can lead to a wide range of liver problems, including fatty liver disease, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis. These conditions can cause liver damage, inflammation, scarring, and ultimately, liver failure.”

In addition to liver damage, alcohol consumption can also affect other organs in the body, such as the brain, heart, pancreas, and immune system. The risks associated with alcohol consumption may vary depending on a person’s age, sex, genetics, overall health, and the amount and frequency of alcohol consumed.

These days youngsters even below 18 years are drinking. How does alcohol impact adolescents and growing people?

Alcohol consumption can have serious negative effects on adolescents and young people, as their bodies and brains are still developing. Here are some of the ways alcohol can impact them:

* Brain development: Adolescents’ brains are still developing and alcohol can damage their developing brains. It can lead to difficulties with learning, memory, and decision-making.

* Risky behaviour: Drinking alcohol can also increase the likelihood of risky behaviours such as drug use, unsafe sex, and driving under the influence.

* Physical health: Alcohol can also have negative effects on physical health, including liver damage, weight gain, and an increased risk of heart disease.

* Mental health: Adolescents who drink alcohol are at increased risk of developing mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and substance abuse disorders.

* Social development: Alcohol use can also impact social development, leading to social isolation and problems with relationships.

* Who are the people who should not drink at all, medically speaking?

* There are several groups of people who should not drink alcohol at all:

* Children and adolescents: The consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited for people under the age of 18 years in most countries. Drinking alcohol during adolescence can negatively impact brain development, increase the risk of alcoholism later in life, and lead to poor decision-making.

Pregnant women: Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can cause fetal alcohol syndrome, a condition that can lead to physical and mental disabilities in children.

* People with certain medical conditions: Individuals with liver disease, pancreatitis, or other health conditions that can be worsened by alcohol consumption should avoid drinking.

* People taking certain medications: Certain medications, such as some antibiotics, pain relievers, and antidepressants, can interact with alcohol and cause adverse effects.

* Individuals with a history of alcoholism: People with a history of alcoholism or alcohol abuse should not drink alcohol, as it can lead to relapse and further damage to their health.

How does alcohol damage the body, immediately, and in the long term?

Immediately after consuming alcohol, it can impair cognitive function, coordination, and reaction time, making it dangerous to operate machinery or drive a vehicle. In addition, alcohol can cause dehydration, which can lead to headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

Long-term alcohol use can lead to a variety of health problems. One of the most well-known is liver damage, which can progress from fatty liver to alcoholic hepatitis and eventually cirrhosis.