Mizoram reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,859

April 18, 2021 4:22 PM

Twenty patients have travel history, while 21 were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing. It is yet to be ascertained how the remaining nine patients contracted the virus, the official said. Four children aged between six and 15 years were among the newly infected.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 1,19,151 people, including 28,915 senior citizens, have been inoculated till Saturday, and 32,640 of them have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mizorams COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 4,859 as 50 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. Of the 50 new cases, 46 were reported from Aizawl district and one each from Champhai, Mamit, Kolasib, and Serchhip districts.

Mizoram now has 364 active cases, while 4,483 people have already recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 12. The state has tested 2,74,993 samples for COVID-19, including 1,745 on Saturday. State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 1,19,151 people, including 28,915 senior citizens, have been inoculated till Saturday, and 32,640 of them have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

