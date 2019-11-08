Doctors removed 53 stones from a 66-year-old Iraqi woman’s glands in an operation at a private hospital in Delhi. The largest stone was of 8mm. They were taken out of her salivary duct safely without any injury to the gland.

The woman was from Baghdad and had complained of recurrent swelling and pain in the parotid gland’s right side after drinking water and eating food. She came to India to have a ‘sialendoscopy’ performed on her wherein a 1.33mm small endoscope is inserted in parotid gland’s duct thus directly addressing the reason for her problem.

Her endoscopy revealed what doctors believed to be a large stone which was actually a cluster of smaller stones. Her operation took place in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on September 29. The surgery took two hours to complete.