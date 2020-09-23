Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passes away in AIIMS Delhi due to COVID19

Union minister Suresh Angadi. (File photo)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi today passed away in AIIMS, Delhi. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Expressing grief on his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti”.

(more details soon)

