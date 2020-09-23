  • MORE MARKET STATS

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passes away in AIIMS Delhi due to COVID19

By: |
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 9:29 PM

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has died in AIIMS, New Delhi due to COVID-19.

Union minister Suresh Angadi. (File photo)

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi today passed away in AIIMS, Delhi. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Expressing grief on his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti”.

