Microsoft’s Bill Gates congratulates government on Ayushman Bharat, PM Narendra Modi thanks him

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 10:31 PM

The government had recently said that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free healthcare in the first 100 days of the scheme.

Microsoft, Bill Gates, Ayushman Bharat, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme, healthcare scheme, health newsMicrosoft co-founder Bill Gates. (Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Thursday congratulated the government for the achievements made by the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme in its first 100 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Gates, saying the scheme stems out of the government’s commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor. “Congratulations to the Indian government on the first 100 days of @AyushmanNHA. It’s great to see how many people have been reached by the program so far,” Gates tweeted, tagging the prime minister’s office. The government had recently said that 6,85,000 beneficiaries have availed free healthcare in the first 100 days of the scheme.

In reply, Modi thanked Gates for his appreciation, saying Ayushman Bharat “stems out of our commitment to provide top quality and affordable healthcare to the poor”. The prime minister said, the first 100 days have been remarkable. “Large number of people benefited and lot more will in the coming days”. The prime minister had in September last year rolled out the scheme. The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. The programme will benefit about 100 million poor households and has been described by the government as the world’s largest healthcare scheme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Microsoft’s Bill Gates congratulates government on Ayushman Bharat, PM Narendra Modi thanks him
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition