Meril receives nod from ICMR for its indigenous COVID-19 self-test kit

The company's indigenous home-use rapid antigen test kits 'CoviFind' will expand access to COVID-19 testing, while also helping the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of the pandemic, Meril said in a statement.
Medtech firm Meril on Thursday said it has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its self-use rapid antigen test kit for COVID-19.
The test delivers results swiftly, providing accurate results in 15 minutes, it added.
“By making reliable rapid antigen testing available to all through a convenient format, Meril’s CoviFind test will facilitate early detection, isolation, treatment and contact tracing,” Meril Senior Vice-President (Corporate Strategy) Sanjeev Bhatt said.
The test kit is equipped with testing materials including a test device, one sterile nasal swab and a pre-filled buffer tube with a cap and is priced at Rs 250 as an affordable single-pack, the company said.
The test kits will be available in two weeks at retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies and through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, it added.
Meril said it has also supplied a large number of tests across its COVID-19 diagnostics offerings across India, which include a multiplex RT-PCR test, Kavach antibody tests in partnership with ICMR.
