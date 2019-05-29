Mercury may breach 45 degrees in Delhi: Here’s is what you need to do in case of extreme heatwave

From foothills of Himalayas to down South, most part of the Indian subcontinent are reeling under severe heatwave which is likely to intensify in the coming days. Heat wave conditions have prevailed across Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The mercury is crossing 40 degrees from Delhi to Chennai and from Jodhpur to Kolkata. Delhi, the national capital is not likely to see any respite from the prevalent condition and the scorching heat will not only continue but is also expected to soar to 45 degrees.\u00a0Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday which is one degree above normal and minimum temperature was 23 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the mercury is expected to shoot up to 44 degrees and the MET office has predicted that the city may breach 45 degrees mark this week. In such intense heat wave, it is important that you take all the precautionary measures to save yourself and your family. If exposed to heatwave, one may suffer from conditions like heat stroke, sunburn, and dehydration. The extreme physiological strain due to heat wave can also be life threatening. Here are the do's and don'ts you are advised to follow to minimise the impact of heat wave: - Try not to go out in the Sun, especially during the afternoon period of 1200 hrs to 1500 hrs - Drink water as often as possible. Carry sufficient amount of water with you. Drink water at regular intervals even if you don't feel thirsty - Wear light-weight cotton clothes, preferably light in colour as well - Use eye-shades (goggles), hat or umbrella to cover your head and don't venture out barefoot, wear shes or slippers while you go out in the Sun - Don't do heavy physical activities especially between 12 noon to 3 pm. - Avoid tea, coffee, alcohol and carbonated soft drinks. They generally dehydrate your body. - Don't eat high-protein food, avoid consume outside food Also Read |\u00a0E-cigarette not safe! May increase risk of deadly disease, says study - While going out, cover your body as much as possible - When you park your vehicles, do not, in any condition, leave children or pets inside - if you feel uncomfortable, dizzy, faint or ill, immediately see a doctor - Use oral rehydration solution or ORS and homemade drinks like lemon water, lassi, torani (rice water), buttermilk, etc. These drinks rehydrate your body - Keep your pets and animals in shade and provide them enough water to drink - Make all provisions to keep your home cool. Use shutters, curtains or sunshade. Open windows at night. - Take bath in cold water and use fans and damp clothing What to do when a person suffers sunstroke? In case a person suffers sunstroke, lay him\/her in a cool place or under shade. Wipe that person's body with wet cloth or wash him Pour normal water on his\/her head. The main objective is to bring down the temperature of his\/her body. If and when the person is conscious, give him\/her ORS, Lassi, Lemon drink, torani, coconut water, etc., to rehydrate the body. Immediately rush him to the nearest health centre. The person may require immediate hospitalisation, as some cases of heat strokes could prove to be fatal. With these tips, one can weather the heatwave conditions of Indian summers. Save yourself from getting exposed to extreme heat. Remember, precaution is always better than cure. (The article is based on general do's and don'ts given on NDMA website. Always consult a medical practitioner in case of any emergency.)