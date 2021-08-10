Merck launches new Pergoveris® Pen for fertility treatment in India

Pergoveris® is indicated for the stimulation of follicular development in adult women with severe LH and FSH deficiency.

Merck Specialties Pvt ltd, the healthcare business of Merck in India recently launched Pergoveris® Pen for advanced infertility treatment in India.

This launch emphasizes the company’s motive of fulfilling unmet medical needs by providing an improved, convenient, and ready-to-use combination treatment option for women with a severe follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH) deficiency.

Infertility is no less than an endemic for Indians and is vastly dependent on a proper ovulation cycle. Ovulation is a process whereby a mature, fertilizable oocyte is released from the ovarian follicle. This process is the result of a well-defined sequence of events that includes the combined effect of the pituitary gonadotropins, FSH, and LH. Any functional disorder of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian axis may lead to the absence of or infrequent ovulation, resulting in infertility. The new Pergoveris® Pen allows an improved treatment experience for patients with severe FSH and LH deficiency upon prescription by an IVF specialist.

“As multiple studies suggest that nearly 27.5 million Indian couples deal with infertility and are actively seeking fertility solutions,1 we strive to fulfill dreams of such couples aspiring to become parents, by providing them with advanced treatment options. Our commitment to delivering an optimal range of products in the field of fertility medicines is a step forward with the latest addition of Pergoveris® ready-to-use Pen, being an only premixed combination of recombinant human FSH (rhFSH) and recombinant human LH (rhLH) in the Indian markets” said Anandram Narasimhan, Managing Director, Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd.”

The novel first-hand version of the Pergoveris® Pen is a breakthrough combination of a freeze-dried powder and solvent, reducing the probability of reconstitution errors. As a result, Pergoveris® delivers with more precision and, hence, is more accessible to self-administration by patients during infertility treatment.

In addition, by eliminating the need for mixing, Pergoveris® Pen is the world’s first combined therapy option for recombinant gonadotropins, demonstrating the efficacy, safety, and combinability of recombinant follitropin alfa with recombinant lutropin alfa, in a single ready to inject device, using Filled-By-Mass Technology, for infertile women in a physiological ratio of 2:1.

