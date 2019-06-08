Mental health: Work burnout is now a validated medical diagnosis

By Pooja Priyamvada Work burnout is now a validated medical diagnosis. The World Health Organization announcing its plans to begin developing evidence-based guidelines on mental well-being in the workplace included Burnout in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) which will go into effect in January 2022 as an occupational phenomenon. It is the most reputed guideline that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases globally. Point to be noted is that it is not classified as a medical condition. Burnout is now included in the ICD-11 section on problems related to employment or unemployment under \u2018Factors influencing health status or contact with health services\u2019 that defines the reasons for which people contact health services but that are not classed as illnesses or health conditions. Burn-out is defined in ICD-11 as such: \u201cBurn-out is a syndrome\u2026resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed\u2026.characterized by three dimensions: - feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion - increased mental distance from one\u2019s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job - reduced professional efficacy Burnout, as a psychological term, was first defined elaborately in the mid-70s by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger. He used it to describe cases in which a physical or mental collapse was believed to be caused by overwork or stress. The new and more elaborate definition by the WHO is a welcome move for all employees worldwide because it will not only raise awareness about work related stress and mental health issues among health care workers but also employers and companies. The handbook directs mental health practitioners that before diagnosing burnout adjustment disorder and anxiety and mood disorders must be ruled out. The diagnosis must be strictly restricted to work related stress and not other aspects of life. The WHO is addressing this issue and redefining it clearly and elaborately is a huge a step towards making it easier for workers to get help for this. Companies and employers now and also have a larger role chalked out for them in addressing burnout and promoting a sense of community at workplace, strong socio-professional relationships, ensuring workloads are not too burdensome and evenly distributed and every worker achieves some sort of healthy work-life balance. (The author is a translator, awarded blogger and a social media enthusiast. Views expressed are personal.)