Mental Health: Using social anxiety and depression as tools of productivity

By Prannay Morarka

Bullying is an intrinsic part of every student’s life. While many happen to cope with these oppressive outbursts, others succumb to the bullying and are later marooned by anxiety and depression. These unwarranted episodes of anxiety and depression can then hamper growth, damaging an individual’s overall personality.

However, individuals can positively restructure these emotions with help, in turn, evolving into progressive human beings. We need to firmly channel the cesspool of negative emotions to do so.

After battling anxiety for a while, here I am, penning a few thoughts on how I could make depression and anxiety tools of productivity to optimize my professional journey.

During my formative (boyhood) years, I took to dramatics and sports. Despite the piquing interest levels in almost everything around me, I found myself suffering from a learning disability (dyslexia) that robbed me of my self-confidence. My chubby orientation and dusky complexion added to my woes. Social anxiety further hampered my spirit. I found myself masking my personality to ‘fit in’ and accord to overwhelming societal expectations.

For nearly a decade, I shoved the ‘real me’ under the carpet. I was ashamed of voicing my grievances to anyone at all. I found myself exploding on the inside and felt the desperate urge to get out of the closet. I finally spoke to my parents and when I did, I felt ten folds lighter. Suddenly those weighty issues will feel minuscule.

I learned how to pen down my thoughts and realized that we should never keep any secrets from our loved ones. Voicing out your problems will help you see these issues in a different light.

Today, from my experience, I would suggest that whenever you find yourself tail-spinning in a different direction, sit back calmly and think of what caused the friction. Every thought and action of yours deserves justification, and the premise is best achieved when you’re calmer. Reasoning gives us time to accept ourselves, as we are. If one cannot agree about who they are, no one ever will! Over the years, I have also learned to embrace my failings and work on them every day. I can say that yes, aiming at rising above your weaknesses is possible. In fact, coming to terms with your shortcomings can make you a better person with every passing day.

Communicate to Seek Comfort

Penning your thoughts down can help immensely; it has helped me. Moreover, it’s best to refrain from keeping secrets from loved ones. It took me heartache to understand that my loved ones will always support me in a heartbeat. It is quintessential to remain open and communicate with our loved ones.

Find Your Happiness Pockets



On a bad day, always hit the gym or take a yoga session. Just move. Sweating it out helps me clear my thoughts too. The released endorphins heighten the feel-good factor within us. If you have a creative bent of mind as I do, I say, absorb yourself in drawing, painting, or photography. The time invested in cultivating a hobby is set to be rejuvenating and fulfilling!

Become Mindful of Your Thoughts

Rising out of depression and anxiety is the trickiest trip one can take. Just like I did, you will find yourself meeting with the odds of overthinking. There is a thin line that separates rational thinking from overthinking. One needs to understand the difference before you catch yourself in the odd spot. For instance, stop assuming that people won’t understand you! Your loved ones certainly will, and all you need to do is TRY.

Know that Your Recovery Journey is Unique

You also need to understand that all five fingers are not the same. I had to stop comparing myself to my peers or anyone else around me. ‘All that glitters is not gold.’ The adage dawned on me a little late. It took me a lot to understand that people have to undergo their share of struggles. I’ve also learned that it is imperative to live in the NOW! Change is only constant, and belittling yourself to the old you is pointless!.



Fighting anxiety and depression is a constant process. However, it rests on our shoulders to find innovative ways of cheating our subconscious mind and steer it more positively, for our own well-being and the greater good. The same applies to when you use it as a tool for newfound motivation, productivity, and success.

(The author is CEO, Morarka Finance Limited. Views expressed are personal.)