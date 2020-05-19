Feeling tired due to lockdown? Here’s how you can stay emotionally strong during COVID-19

This pandemic is not only affecting people with pre-existing medical conditions, but also the otherwise healthy population.

By Dharika Merchant

COVID-19: Life, as we know, has come to a halt with millions of us locked inside our homes, and governments are trying to curb the spread of COVID-19. Closer monitoring has shown that extended lockdown periods have caused many people to experience heightened feelings of unrest, uncertainty, and loneliness. The sense of confinement caused due to the quarantine is further expected to fuel the existing fears and anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are rising concerns amongst people regarding social distancing and its psychological impacts, working from home, financial difficulties caused by unemployment and other related issues. An increasing number of people are thus seeking access to mental health support. This pandemic is not only affecting people with pre-existing medical conditions, but also the otherwise healthy population.

COVID-19: Importance of mental health

As per the World Federation for Mental Health, “Mental health is a precious commodity and an asset which should be prioritized in the same way as physical health”. The pandemic situation has caused fear, depression and anxiety in people across the globe. The lockdown/quarantine situation is new for all of us, and many of us are still coping up with the work from home arrangement. For a lot, this situation can be overwhelming, and it is okay to feel scared or stressed. There are specific steps one can take while dealing with mental health issues:

Top Tips to Stay Positive and Mentally Resilient

Although the current scenario across the globe is a stressful one, there are ways and means to alleviate stress levels, and subsequently increase productivity.

Keep busy and focus on positives-

In a situation like this, talking to a counsellor or a therapist via audio/video calls can go a long way in helping one cope up with their mental health issues.

Talking to friends and family members, regarding what you are going through and acknowledging your feelings can also help you ease your psychological burden.

Maintain a daily routine and stay connected with your loved ones via technology. On the other hand, if you are living with your family members/relatives, spend some quality time with them.

We should stay updated on the latest happenings surrounding the pandemic situation via reliable channels, and avoid reading compulsively about the same

Utilize the excessive free time available to pick up on a book left unfinished, or a hobby left unpursued, or to even discover a new talent

Reading feel-good articles and short stories can also help boost morale

Exercising or yoga is an excellent way to aid one is keeping calm and thinking clearly. It helps to keep up the mental health and can lead to a feeling of self-actualization.

Meditate as and when you get the time, even if it is for 15 minutes. Meditation is an excellent way to boost morale and can assist in staying positive.

We need to focus on the importance of promoting psychological and mental well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of us need to adjust to the changes and make the most of it for our betterment. One can make sure that he/she has a particular set of goals and tasks for each day, even if it’s like cooking or making time to play with their kids. We can all rely on each other for help when we need a person to listen to what we are going through.

The author is COO, WORD and Alchemy Group.