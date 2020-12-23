Mental health-related queries during Covid pandemic up by over 300 per cent, says Practo, TSI report

Mental health awareness: Women contributed to one-third or 33 per cent of total queries for mental health specialists, the report says.

Covid pandemic and Lokcodwn measures had an impact on not only our physical health but also mental health. It seems that people during the Covid pandemic period have become curious about their mental health more than ever. There has been a substantial increase in online mental health consultations and queries related to mental and a sizeable number belong to the female gender, according to a report by integrated healthcare firm Practo and Telemedicine Society of India (TSI).

There was a 302 per cent increase in overall mental health-related queries. Women contributed to one-third or 33 per cent of total queries for mental health specialists, the report says. Some of the common topics are panic attacks, anxiety, and stress, others such as bipolar disorder and depression are also on the list. The data has been collected during the period of March 2020 to November 2020.

The report also shows that more and more people have started adopting telemedicine during the Covid pandemic. Insights from the report show Physical appointments went down by 32 per cent as visits to secondary care specialists like neurosurgeon, somnologist, cardiologist, and oncologist grew significantly.

There has been a three-fold increase in the number of people using online consultations. Around 26 per cent of the consultations were with General Physicians, followed by 20 per cent with Dermatology and 16 per cent with Gynecology and others like Gastroenterology, ENT, and Pediatrics stood at 7 per cent each. The fastest-growing health concerns included ophthalmology, ENT, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gastroenterology.

Cities like Manjeri, Arrah, Balasore, Etah, Orai, Khopoli, Jagtial, and Shivpuri used telemedicine for the first time in this time period. Cities like Meerut, Jammu, Srinagar, Nellore, Kochi, Gorakhpur, Kakinada, Tirupati, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Shimoga recorded a 10-fold growth. Among metros, Chennai witnessed the highest growth of four-fold as compared to the previous year. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata grew by more than 300 per cent as compared to last year, the report shows.

The report shows more and more elderly people are now getting used to technology. There was a 502 per cent growth in online consultations from people above the age of 50 during this crisis, who contributed to 12 per cent of overall consultations, as compared to a mere 5 per cent in the previous year. Last year the men and women ratio for using online consultations stood at 75:25, while this year it was 68:32. Gynecologists and General Physicians were two of the most consulted specialists by women in 2020, according to the report.