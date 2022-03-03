Menopausal weight gain: US based study finds perimenopause phase best time to make lifestyle changes

After studying all the factors, it was established that perimenopause is the most opportune window for lifestyle intervention because of elevated percentages of fat, shift towards central obesity and lower lean body mass.

Menopause has been a difficult phase in the life of most women. Hot flashes, mood swings, night sweats, sleeping disorders are some of the common symptoms. Another complaint that women face is gaining weight. There are accelerated adverse changes in body composition due to hormonal changes and an increased risk of chronic diseases like osteoporosis, heart condition etc.

Lifestyle changes during perimenopause are the most effective in countering these conditions, finds a new Us-baased study. Published in the journal The North American Menopause Society and titled “Metabolic effects of menopause : A cross-sectional characterization of body composition and exercise metabolism’, the study evaluated women at all stages of menopause, perimenopause, perimenopause and post menopause to understand how resting or exercise metabolism changes with body composition. Moreover, the relationship of body composition with lifestyle factors like physical activity, dietary habits, and sleep were studied.

Studies have earlier further documented the menopause is associated with gain in fat mass, redistribution of fat towards the abdomen etc. They further establish that perimenopause is an important transition point for these changes. Many changes are even associated with decreased productivity, intimacy, quality of life in the period before menopause.

The greatest changes in the new study were observed between perimenopause and perimenopause periods, indicating that menopause transition stimulates changes that later stabilizes in post-menopause.

In order to prevent unwanted changes in resting metabolism or metabolic flexibility, it is suggested that menopausal women engage in activities that help maintaining lean mass. Or increase oxidative capacity with resistance training and moderate-to-high intensity exercise.

Additional research is further required to determine whether there is an opportunity to prevent menopause-related shifts in body composition and metabolism with lifestyle interventions.