Meghalaya logs 86 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

Meghalaya on Saturday logged 86 new COVID-19 cases, five more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 92,933, a senior Health department official said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said that two new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,561.

He said the fresh cases were reported from East Khasi Hills (22), West Garo Hills (20), Ri Bhoi (10), seven each from East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills, five each from East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

War said the state currently has 850 active COVID-19 cases, while 90,522 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 162 during the day.

The state has so far tested over 13.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 23.13 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19, including 9,42,405 people with both doses of the vaccine, War added.