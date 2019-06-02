Mediterranean diet is the best way to stay healthy, according to new rankings

Are you a health-conscious food? Then, here's some good news for you! According to a US News and World report, the Mediterranean diet comprising of fruits, vegetables, lean meats such as fish and healthy fats is the best way to lose weight in 2019. While no specific diet is considered perfect for every person who is keen to lose weight, the fact is that you have to scan the findings of research reports if you are keen to rely on scientific evidence. Observe how new nutritional parameters are being redefined, keeping in mind the kind of sedentary lifestyles we live, particularly in India. In the US, for instance, the National Breast Cancer Foundation cites breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. The disturbing statistic is that one in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the above mentioned study. For those who are diagnosed with life-threatening diseases, it is imperative to make immediate lifestyle changes. READ | How Olive Oil propelled this European Nation to be the top among world's healthiest countries World over, eating Mediterranean is recommended as it means that you are consuming more plant-based foods and healthier oils such as olive. A systematic review of studies have found that those who follow this diet have a 13 per cent lower rate of cancer (breast cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, etc. ) compared to those who adhere the least to a Mediterranean diet. Studies also indicate that this diet can greatly reduce a person's risk profile for cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke and cardiovascular disease. Also Read | What is ventricular fibrillation and how does it affect your heart? For overall healthy eating and weight loss, this diet is known to be the easiest and most effective to follow, as per the rankings.