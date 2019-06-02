Mediterranean diet is the best way to stay healthy, according to new rankings

By: |
Published: June 2, 2019 5:36:17 PM

Studies also indicate that this diet can greatly reduce a person's risk profile for cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Mediterranean diet, Mediterranean diet menu, Mediterranean diet breakfast, Mediterranean diet benefits, Mediterranean diet recipes, Mediterranean diet food list, diet plans, diet plans that work, diet rankings, diet chart, diet meal plan, weight loss, weight loss dietWorld over, eating Mediterranean is recommended as it means that you are consuming more plant-based foods and healthier oils such as olive.

Are you a health-conscious food? Then, here’s some good news for you! According to a US News and World report, the Mediterranean diet comprising of fruits, vegetables, lean meats such as fish and healthy fats is the best way to lose weight in 2019.

While no specific diet is considered perfect for every person who is keen to lose weight, the fact is that you have to scan the findings of research reports if you are keen to rely on scientific evidence.

Observe how new nutritional parameters are being redefined, keeping in mind the kind of sedentary lifestyles we live, particularly in India.

In the US, for instance, the National Breast Cancer Foundation cites breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. The disturbing statistic is that one in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the above mentioned study.

For those who are diagnosed with life-threatening diseases, it is imperative to make immediate lifestyle changes.

READ | How Olive Oil propelled this European Nation to be the top among world’s healthiest countries

World over, eating Mediterranean is recommended as it means that you are consuming more plant-based foods and healthier oils such as olive.

A systematic review of studies have found that those who follow this diet have a 13 per cent lower rate of cancer (breast cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, etc. ) compared to those who adhere the least to a Mediterranean diet.

Studies also indicate that this diet can greatly reduce a person’s risk profile for cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction (heart attack), stroke and cardiovascular disease.

Also Read | What is ventricular fibrillation and how does it affect your heart?

For overall healthy eating and weight loss, this diet is known to be the easiest and most effective to follow, as per the rankings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Mediterranean diet is the best way to stay healthy, according to new rankings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition