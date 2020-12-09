Media report about proposal of emergency use from Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech being rejected is fake: Health Ministry

Bharat Biotech is the third pharmaceutical firm to apply for emergency use authorisation.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that the media report about the rejection of Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute’s emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake.

The statement was issued shortly after a couple of media outlets claimed that proposals of Bharat Biotech and Serum institute were not cleared over ‘inadequate safety and efficacy data.’

The media report about the rejection of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s emergency use authorisation of vaccine is fake: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/vysHrU43hi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had met earlier in the day to review the emergency use authorisation proposal of COVID-19 vaccine by the Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Biotech and the Pune’s Serum Institute of India. US-based Pfizer Inc. too has applied for the emergency use authorisation.

Bharat Biotech is the third pharmaceutical firm to apply for emergency use authorisation. While the company has indigenously developed Covaxin, the Serum Institute of India has sought the nod for Oxford University sponsored Covishield which is being developed in partnership with Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.