  • MORE MARKET STATS

Media persons played important role in educating people, mitigating impact of COVID-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
November 16, 2020 2:32 PM

The president said the theme of this year's National Press Day celebration deals with the most serious crisis facing the world and India.

National Press Day, Ram Nath Kovind, Role of Media during COVID-19 and its Impact on the Media, Press Council of IndiaKovind appreciated the Press Council of India (PCI), which regulates the print media, for safeguarding the independence of the press. (PTI Image)

Media persons have been among frontline corona warriors who played an important role in educating people and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday. In his written message on the occasion of the National Press Day, the president also appreciated the Press Council of India (PCI), which regulates the print media, for safeguarding the independence of the press.

“I am happy to learn that the Press Council of India is celebrating National Press Day on November 16 on the theme ‘Role of Media during COVID-19 and its Impact on the Media’. “Rendering its service for nearly 55 years, PCI has been the watchdog safeguarding the independence of the press while trying to ensure quality journalism. Its role is important in the working of our democracy,” Kovind said.

Related News

The president said the theme of this year’s National Press Day celebration deals with the most serious crisis facing the world and India. “In dealing with the issues concerning COVID 19, media has played a very important role in educating people and thereby it has helped in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

“Media persons have been among the frontline corona warriors. Through PCI, I convey my appreciation to such media persons,” Kovind said. India has so far recorded 88,45,127 COVID-19 cases, while 1,30,070 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the Union health ministry.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Media persons played important role in educating people mitigating impact of COVID-19 President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus in Delhi: Third wave of COVID-19 has crossed its peak, no plans to reimpose lockdown, says Satyendar Jain
2UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after MP tests positive for COVID-19
3Karnataka, Bengaluru quarantine rules revised! Check state government’s latest quarantine policy