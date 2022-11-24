Measles outbreak: Mumbai and nearby areas record sharp spike in cases, 13 deaths in a month

Mumbai and its surrounding areas are under the grip of Measles outbreak that killed 13 people over the last month. Out of 233 confirmed cases registered till Wednesday, around 200 were reported in the last two months.

This is a big jump of Measles cases from the last few years: 10 cases and 1 death in 2021; 29 cases and no death in 2020; and 37 cases and 3 deaths in 2019, according to a report published in The Indian Express.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas which witnessed outbreak include: Malegaon with 51 cases, Bhiwandi (37), Thane (28), Nashik (17), Thane rural (15), Akola (11), Nashik (10), Yavatmal (10) and nine each in Kalyan-Dombivali and Vasai-Virar (till November 17).

The uptick in the Measles cases in these areas has seen a six-fold jump to 553 (till Wednesday) from 92 cases and 2 deaths reported in the last year. Maharashtra witnessed 193 cases and 3 deaths in 2020; and 153 cases and 3 deaths in 2019.

Out of 13 deaths, nine were registered from Mumbai while the remaining were from its nearby areas: one from Nalasopara and three from Bhiwandi. Of the 13 death toll, eight were in the 1-2 years group, three in the age group of 0-11 months, and two in the 3-5 years of age bracket.

The first death case came between October 26-27 in Govandi area, when three children including Fazal Khan (13 months), Noorain (three-and-a-half years), Hasnain (5 years) died. Besides a 14-month-old girl, died in Kalwa district hospital located in Thane, all the other death cases were reported in Mumbai hospitals.

Seven boroughs of Mumbai – Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Mahim, Bandra and Matunga – have been spotted as hotspots. While the number of cases was 25 till September, 60 cases were registered in Mumbai in October, which indicated the start of the outbreak.

The gap in vaccination owing to Covid is responsible for the Measles outbreak, said officials, IE reported.

As per the national immunisation programme, the measles inoculation has to be conducted in two doses – at 9 and 15 months of age.

“There are 20,000 children who didn’t get the measles vaccine, as Covid-19 impacted the vaccination. Now, the health officials are keeping close eyes on all these children and organising vaccination camps on priority,” said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare, IE quoted.