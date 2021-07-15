Masina Hospital in collaboration with TISS and MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram launches certification courses

The most recent accomplishment has been the establishment of a full-fledged blood bank with a fractionation unit in the city.

Masina Hospital, Byculla have joins hands with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram to launch certification courses on geriatric care, dementia care and home health aide.

The same was announced over a virtual conference webinar in the presence of Dr Vispi Jokhi, CEO at Masina Hospital, Tanmay Nayak, Project Director at National University Students’ Skill Development Programme (NUSSD), TISS and Vijaykumar Ayyer – Project Advisor for NGO (HWARF, Mumbai) and Managing Partner, Sparsh Consultants.

The certification courses have been designed to train students for Geriatric Care, a treatment of the elderly, and dementia patients and upskill the home healthcare services with the requisite aid to equip the healthcare system with skilled worked trained to ensure the smooth delivery of treatment.

Courses launched at Masina Hospital are “Certificate in Geriatric Care” in collaboration with TISS, Rotary Club of Bombay and Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), “Home Health Aide Course” Government Recognised Certificate under the scheme of “Chief Minister MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram”, Geriatric Care Aide” Government Recognised Certificate under the scheme of “Chief Minister MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram”.

Dr Vispi Jokhi, CEO at Masina Hospital said, “Over the past years, we have observed a need for home care support staff with 65% of elderly depending on others for their day to day maintenance. We take immense pride in launching multi-specialization certification courses for 10th and 12th pass candidates in an effort to enable employment and fulfil the need for skilled healthcare professionals and support staff. We are delighted to collaborate with TISS and MahaArogya Kaushalya Vikas Prashikshan Karyakram. This initiative is a step forward in consolidating the foundation of young adults who aspire to join the task force and serve the community. Our aim is to utilize Masina hospital’s infrastructure and on ground expertise to impart not just theoretical knowledge but also provide hands-on on the job experience.” Prof. Shalini Bharat, Vice Chancellor, TISS said, “In the context of various social, economic, and family level transformations in India, the elderly today are at increased risk of neglect and isolation with implications for their physical and mental health. Hence, there is a growing need to bring in professionally trained caregivers and counsellors to fill the void created by the decreasing role of family and society in the care and support of the elderly. The Certificate course in Geriatric Care offered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in collaboration with Masina Hospital will produce a trained workforce to provide family-based care to the elderly in alignment with the Institute’s vision of creating a more humane and caring workforce.”

Vijaykumar Ayyer – Project Advisor for NGO (HWARF, Mumbai) and Managing Partner, Sparsh Consultants, “We are humbled to improve the prospects for the members of our NGO by enabling them to be financially independent by way of educating and providing them with work opportunity.Thanks to our association with Masina Hospital, we are able to pave the way and establish a foundation for the section of society that seeks direction and wishes to be led to a route that provides financial security and stability” Masina Hospital has been known as the oldest private healthcare set up in the city of Mumbai which provides primary secondary and tertiary multi-specialty care. The hospital has been well known for many years for its burns treatment center, which is known for excellent clinical outcomes in patients with over 70% burns. Hospital is also known as one of the first private hospitals to start a sick new-born unit, or the “Premature Baby Unit”. The present Neonatal Intensive unit, the department of psychiatry and the orthopaedics department also provide treatment in the same campus.

Apart from these, Masina Hospital has Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Endocrinology and so on. The most recent accomplishment has been the establishment of a full-fledged blood bank with a fractionation unit in the city. The psychiatry department of the hospital is credited with being the only private hospital in the city with a tertiary care psychiatry ward, where patients are treated for as many as two years.