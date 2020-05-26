Maruti says one employee tests Covid-positive

There may be a possibility of a second case of infection.

Car major Maruti Suzuki said that one employee of the company’s Manesar plant tested positive on May 22, 2020 for Covid-19. His last attendance in the plant was on May 15, with normal health, after which his residence area came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter, said a company spokesperson.

The company has informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to hospital and is stable. The company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per government guidelines.

The company has undertaken a contact-tracing exercise and as caution, all employees who could possibly have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation.

The spokesperson further said that the company has in place a robust and carefully designed SOPs for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes beyond compliance requirement. In addition, there is also a Covid-19 task force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the company. There is no impact on the business operations of the company, the official pointed out.

There may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported. More information is being sought. The company will follow the same detailed procedure as above, the official added.