Marina Beach in Chennai reopens after 8 months! Vendors hoping for saviour crowd

Blue ocean, soothing winds, and pleasant atmosphere – people in Chennai and visitors can once again spend quality time at Marina beach as the iconic tourist spot in Tamil Nadu has been reopened for the public. The state government decided to reopen the Marina beach after eight months following the Supreme Court’s order. The beach was closed due to the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. People visiting Marina Beach would find a slew of measures undertaken by the state government authorities adhering to the apex court’s directives.

Additional sanitary workers have been deployed and dustbins around the beach are installed by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Officials have directed the proper cleaning up of public toilets and drinking water area at Marina Beach. Mounted police personnel and patrol vehicles have been deployed at Marina beach. However, authorities have said that Marina beach seafront would only remain clean if the public cooperates with civic body, police, as per an Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, hawkers and vendors, who used to earn livelihoods at the beach, have welcomed the decision of reopening the Marina beach. Hawkers and vendors have claimed that large crowds may return to Marina only after two to three months. Manikandan used to take people horse ride at the beach. He said that more than 100 people were involved in the job but only 40 are there. Earlier, they used to earn 1,500-Rs 2,000 on a daily basis but yesterday it was less than Rs 500. They said that they did not have any source of income during the Covid pandemic. A parrot astrologer Premkumar said Marina beach was his home for the last 10 years. He said there was no income for the last months. He expects more people to visit the beach in the next few months, according to the IE report.

There will be new rules and guidelines. The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to distribute 900 smart carts to vendors. Sixty per cent will be provided to existing street vendors and the remaining will be provided to new vendors. The application form will be distributed to from Rippon Building office of the Revenue Department. Vendors can get forms between December 21 and December 26. Final checking will be done between December 29 to December 31. The final list will be issued on January 6.