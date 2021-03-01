MapmyIndia releases maps to help people locate corona vaccination centres

To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia's maps

MapmyIndia on Monday announced the launch of maps and nearby search features, as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

The Government of India has also integrated these features into its official Corona vaccination registration portal cowin.gov.in, the digital mapping company said in a statement.

“Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps, “MapmyIndia’s CEO &

Executive Director, Rohan Verma, said.